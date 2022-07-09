Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), passes the colors to the incoming commander, Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2022. Rudder relinquished command to Jurney. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    U.S Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command

    CMC
    CoC
    MARFORPAC
    FMF
    INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
    USMCNEWS

