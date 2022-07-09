U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), passes the colors to the incoming commander, Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2022. Rudder relinquished command to Jurney. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7403919
|VIRIN:
|220907-M-GI936-1365
|Resolution:
|6331x3957
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command, by LCpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command
