The Coast Guard prepares to conduct repatriation of eighty-five people to Cuba. The Coast Guard conducted the repatriation following a series of interdictions off the coast of Florida.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7403628
|VIRIN:
|220907-G-D0107-1004
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|805.6 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 85 migrants, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT