    Coast Guard repatriates 85 migrants

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard prepares to conduct repatriation of eighty-five people to Cuba. The Coast Guard conducted the repatriation following a series of interdictions off the coast of Florida.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Location: US
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    McGee
    District 7

