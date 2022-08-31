Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12]

    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, awards a coin for superior performer to Airman 1st Class Desmond Archuleta, 100th Air Refueling Wing Judge Advocate Office military justice paralegal journeyman, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 31, 2022. Archuleta is one of many Airmen at RAF Mildenhall who emulated and honed the Air Force core values of Excellence In All We Do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:21
    Photo ID: 7403016
    VIRIN: 220831-F-PH996-1486
    Resolution: 6456x4275
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Third Air Force
    USAFE-AFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT