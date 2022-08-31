U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, awards a coin for superior performer to Airman 1st Class Desmond Archuleta, 100th Air Refueling Wing Judge Advocate Office military justice paralegal journeyman, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 31, 2022. Archuleta is one of many Airmen at RAF Mildenhall who emulated and honed the Air Force core values of Excellence In All We Do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7403016 VIRIN: 220831-F-PH996-1486 Resolution: 6456x4275 Size: 5.51 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.