    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 10 of 12]

    USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, demonstrates his invention that aids removing and installing the boom cover for KC-135 Stratotanker to Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 31, 2022. Lamontagne visited both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to learn about the bases’ resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:21
    Photo ID: 7403014
    VIRIN: 220831-F-PH996-1430
    Resolution: 7927x5087
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Third Air Force
    USAFE-AFRICA

