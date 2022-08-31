U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, demonstrates his invention that aids removing and installing the boom cover for KC-135 Stratotanker to Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 31, 2022. Lamontagne visited both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to learn about the bases’ resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7403014 VIRIN: 220831-F-PH996-1430 Resolution: 7927x5087 Size: 9.63 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.