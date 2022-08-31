U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, demonstrates his invention that aids removing and installing the boom cover for KC-135 Stratotanker to Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 31, 2022. Lamontagne visited both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to learn about the bases’ resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7403014
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-PH996-1430
|Resolution:
|7927x5087
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
