    Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to a sunken 40-foot yacht near the Catalina Island

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Containment boom shown deployed after the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a 40-foot yacht that sank near Two Harbors on Catalina Island, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. The Coast Guard pollution response teams mobilized to plug the vessel's fuel vents to prevent further discharge from the leaking yacht. Isthmus Harbor Patrol deployed the containment boom to prevent the oil from impacting the surrounding area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:51
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to a sunken 40-foot yacht near the Catalina Island, by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Response
    Coast Guard
    California
    pollution response
    Catalina Island

