Containment boom shown deployed after the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a 40-foot yacht that sank near Two Harbors on Catalina Island, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. The Coast Guard pollution response teams mobilized to plug the vessel's fuel vents to prevent further discharge from the leaking yacht. Isthmus Harbor Patrol deployed the containment boom to prevent the oil from impacting the surrounding area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 18:51
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to a sunken 40-foot yacht near the Catalina Island, by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
