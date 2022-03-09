Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard members terminate the voyage of an illegal charter vessel

    Coast Guard members terminate the voyage of an illegal charter vessel

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. The Coast Guard issued the vessel a captain of the port order to cease operations as a small passenger vessel until the Beirut corrected the violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7402580
    VIRIN: 220903-G-G0211-1001
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard members terminate the voyage of an illegal charter vessel, by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    Beirut
    California
    illegal charter vessel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT