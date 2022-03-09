Coast Guard members terminate the voyage of an illegal charter vessel

U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. The Coast Guard issued the vessel a captain of the port order to cease operations as a small passenger vessel until the Beirut corrected the violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

