U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. The Coast Guard issued the vessel a captain of the port order to cease operations as a small passenger vessel until the Beirut corrected the violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 18:46
|Photo ID:
|7402580
|VIRIN:
|220903-G-G0211-1001
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard members terminate the voyage of an illegal charter vessel, by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT