Lt. Col. David Walters was awarded the Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal for his 27 years of service to the U.S. Army from Col. Jeremy St. Laurent, commander, 597th Transportation Brigade during a ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Sep. 6.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7402502
|VIRIN:
|220906-A-QT896-907
|Resolution:
|3799x2714
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. David Walters receives Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal upon retirement, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT