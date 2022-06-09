Lt. Col. David Walters was awarded the Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal for his 27 years of service to the U.S. Army from Col. Jeremy St. Laurent, commander, 597th Transportation Brigade during a ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Sep. 6.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:43 Photo ID: 7402502 VIRIN: 220906-A-QT896-907 Resolution: 3799x2714 Size: 5.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. David Walters receives Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal upon retirement, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.