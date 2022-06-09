Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. David Walters receives Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal upon retirement

    Lt. Col. David Walters receives Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal upon retirement

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Lt. Col. David Walters was awarded the Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal for his 27 years of service to the U.S. Army from Col. Jeremy St. Laurent, commander, 597th Transportation Brigade during a ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Sep. 6.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:43
    Photo ID: 7402502
    VIRIN: 220906-A-QT896-907
    Resolution: 3799x2714
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. David Walters receives Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal upon retirement, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legion of Merit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT