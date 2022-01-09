220901-N-SP805-0039 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (September 1, 2022) Cmdr. Lawrence Heyworth IV, commanding officer, Master Chief Fire Controlman Josue Chevalier and Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Richard Brown, attend the promotion ceremony for Lt. Cmdr. Patrick King, plans and tactics officer, aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Kathleen Barrios).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7402481 VIRIN: 220901-N-SP805-0039 Resolution: 2976x1680 Size: 884.76 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Promotion Ceremony, by LT Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.