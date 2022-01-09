Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman Promotion Ceremony

    USS Forrest Sherman Promotion Ceremony

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Lt. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220901-N-SP805-0039 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (September 1, 2022) Cmdr. Lawrence Heyworth IV, commanding officer, Master Chief Fire Controlman Josue Chevalier and Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Richard Brown, attend the promotion ceremony for Lt. Cmdr. Patrick King, plans and tactics officer, aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Kathleen Barrios).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:27
    Photo ID: 7402481
    VIRIN: 220901-N-SP805-0039
    Resolution: 2976x1680
    Size: 884.76 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Promotion Ceremony, by LT Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT