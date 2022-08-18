VP-5 conducts P-8A operations in Palau

AIRAI, Palau (Aug. 15, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the ‘Mad Foxes’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, U.S. Coast Guardsman, and members of the Palau Maritime Police pose for a photo during Operation Island Chief 22 (OPIC22). OPIC22 is a multinational mission by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Regional Fisheries Surveillance Center (RFSC) to provide surveillance over the FFA members exclusive economic zones and assist in identifying illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activity so the member nations can counter it. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Derya Happe.)

Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022