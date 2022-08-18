Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-5 conducts P-8A operations in Palau

    VP-5 conducts P-8A operations in Palau

    PALAU

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    AIRAI, Palau (Aug. 15, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the ‘Mad Foxes’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, U.S. Coast Guardsman, and members of the Palau Maritime Police pose for a photo during Operation Island Chief 22 (OPIC22). OPIC22 is a multinational mission by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Regional Fisheries Surveillance Center (RFSC) to provide surveillance over the FFA members exclusive economic zones and assist in identifying illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activity so the member nations can counter it. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Derya Happe.)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Palau
    VP-5
    P-8A Poseidon
    OPIC22

