    Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns home following 53-day patrol to Eastern Pacific Ocean

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Crew members assigned to USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) moor to the pier in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2022. The cutter returned to its homeport following a 53-day patrol to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

