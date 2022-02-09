Combined Arms Rehearsal

U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Murphy, an operations officer with the Marietta-based 122nd Tactical Support Detachment, gives his remarks during the Command Post Exercise brief in the midst of Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Sep. 4, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Pvt. 1st Class Katlyn Pickle)
|09.02.2022
|09.05.2022 04:07
|7401001
|220905-A-OD941-1028
|6303x4202
|4.41 MB
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|2
|0
