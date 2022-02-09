Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Arms Rehearsal

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Murphy, an operations officer with the Marietta-based 122nd Tactical Support Detachment, gives his remarks during the Command Post Exercise brief in the midst of Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Sep. 4, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Pvt. 1st Class Katlyn Pickle)

    USArmy
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity
    Ready&Resilient
    Naational Guard

