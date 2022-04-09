Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Pensacola, Fla.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard rescued two boaters on Sunday near Pensacola, Florida. Coast Guard assets arrived on scene and rescued the boaters from their sinking vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 16:50
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
