Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Pensacola, Fla.

The Coast Guard rescued two boaters on Sunday near Pensacola, Florida. Coast Guard assets arrived on scene and rescued the boaters from their sinking vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

