The Coast Guard rescued two boaters on Sunday near Pensacola, Florida. Coast Guard assets arrived on scene and rescued the boaters from their sinking vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 16:50
|Photo ID:
|7400887
|VIRIN:
|211109-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Pensacola, Fla., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT