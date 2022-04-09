Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft and a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter on scene during the rescue of a spear fisherman from the rocks just off Dog Island southeast of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 4, 2022. The survivor, reportedly over 50-years-old, was safely transferred to the Cyril E. King airport in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    This work, Coast Guard rescues spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    Air Station Borinquen
    Boat Forces Detachment St. Thomas
    distressed spear fisherman
    Dog Island

