Coast Guard rescues spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands

A Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft and a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter on scene during the rescue of a spear fisherman from the rocks just off Dog Island southeast of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 4, 2022. The survivor, reportedly over 50-years-old, was safely transferred to the Cyril E. King airport in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
