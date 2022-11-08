Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Dominic Acuna 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division provides security and defends position against simulated enemy attacks during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Dominic Acuna, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 12:41
    Photo ID: 7400786
    VIRIN: 220811-A-CN766-0012
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 22-09, by CPL Dominic Acuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    1st ID
    NTC
    M249 light machine gun
    2ABCT
    Defense positions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT