On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we learn all about the Patriot Day Run events that will take place on both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield next week in honor of 9/11.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 10:43 Photo ID: 7400518 VIRIN: 220902-D-AI640-167 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 70.6 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.