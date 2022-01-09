Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220901-N-MZ309-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster, left, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Hartman, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), capture imagery of the Italian training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci in the Adriatic Sea, Sep. 1, 2022. The ships operated together to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a 1962 meeting between USS Independence (CVA 62) and Italy's senior national vessel Amerigo Vespucci. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci, by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strengthening Partnerships, Recreating History: George H.W. Bush Sails Alongside Amerigo Vespucci

