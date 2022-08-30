Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Clinical Nurse Specialist

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    National Clinical Nurse Specialist Recognition Week is September 1-7, 2022. The theme for this year is Unstoppable Advocacy.
    Clinical Nurse Specialists are advanced practice registered nurses with advanced clinical expertise in a specialized area of nursing practice. The work of the CNS includes, but is not limited to, diagnosis and treatment of acute or chronic illness in an identified population with emphasis on specialist care for at-risk patients and/or populations. CNS practice extends from wellness to illness and from acute to primary care.
    Thank you to all of Tripler’s Clinical Nurse Specialists for all your dedication and hard work!

    (front row from left) Maj. Mihye Kim, Maj. Allen Oneel
    (back row from left) Maj. Joseph Matthews, Maj. Lucy McNamee, Maj. Amber Smith, Maj. Mariacristina Caruso, Maj. Wendy Hamilton

