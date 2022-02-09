Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Labor Day 2022 Safety Message

    Labor Day 2022 Safety Message

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    USAMMDA’s most valuable resource is its personnel (Military, Civilian and Contractor) – enjoy this Labor Day weekend with your family and friends, have fun and be safe!
    Remember:
    - If you’re planning a weekend excursion, make sure you’re well rested, plan for frequent rest stops, and divide driving duties if possible.
    - Drink responsibly if you plan to consume alcohol – if you drink, do not drive!
    - Have fun in the sun but remember boating and beach safety if you’re on or in the water – wear proper floatation devices, do not drink and operate a watercraft, and wear sunscreen.
    - Drink water – soda and juice might be a bit tastier, but you should hydrate your body with water instead. If you’re having a party, set out a few tubs full of bottled water and encourage your guests to drink small amounts often.
    USAMMDA is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, under the Army Futures Command. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical products designed to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. These products include drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment intended to maximize survival of casualties on the battlefield. (Official U.S. Army Photo Illustration by T. T. Parish/Released)

    

