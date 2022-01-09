Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASA’s JWST Takes Its First-Ever Direct Image of Distant World

    NASA’s JWST Takes Its First-Ever Direct Image of Distant World

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Paul Cage 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    This image shows the exoplanet HIP 65426 b in different bands of infrared light, as seen from the James Webb Space Telescope: purple shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 3.00 micrometers, blue shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 4.44 micrometers, yellow shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 11.4 micrometers, and red shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 15.5 micrometers. These images look different because of the ways that the different Webb instruments capture light. A set of masks within each instrument, called a coronagraph, blocks out the host star’s light so that the planet can be seen. The small white star in each image marks the location of the host star HIP 65426, which has been subtracted using the coronagraphs and image processing. The bar shapes in the NIRCam images are artifacts of the telescope’s optics, not objects in the scene.
    Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA, A Carter (UCSC), the ERS 1386 team, and A. Pagan (STScI).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 11:31
    Photo ID: 7399883
    VIRIN: 220901-N-NO204-0001
    Resolution: 1528x1130
    Size: 273.09 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA’s JWST Takes Its First-Ever Direct Image of Distant World, by Paul Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Space
    NRL
    ESA
    HIP 65426b

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT