NY Army Guard UH-60 fire fighting mission at Minnewaska State Park

A New York Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter drops 600 gallons of water on a wild fire raging along a ridgeline in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Hudson Valley near Ellenville, New York on August 30, 2022. The New York National Guard deployed two Black Hawks to support fire fighting operations at the request of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy New York National Guard State Aviation Office)

