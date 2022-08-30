Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY Army Guard UH-60 fire fighting mission at Minnewaska State Park

    NY Army Guard UH-60 fire fighting mission at Minnewaska State Park

    MINNEWASKA STATE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A New York Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter drops 600 gallons of water on a wild fire raging along a ridgeline in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Hudson Valley near Ellenville, New York on August 30, 2022. The New York National Guard deployed two Black Hawks to support fire fighting operations at the request of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy New York National Guard State Aviation Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 09:34
    Photo ID: 7399744
    VIRIN: 220830-Z-A3538-1202
    Resolution: 560x660
    Size: 58.44 KB
    Location: MINNEWASKA STATE PARK, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Army Guard UH-60 fire fighting mission at Minnewaska State Park, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    UH-60
    wildfire
    water drop
    NYNG
    Minnewaska State Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT