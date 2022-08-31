Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Learn Arabic

    Soldiers Learn Arabic

    JORDAN

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Spc. Claude Nelson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 35th Infantry Division and across Area Support Group - Jordan conduct an Arabic language class at Joint Training Center, Jordan, Aug. 31, 2022. The class allows Soldiers to learn the language and culture of the theater they are deployed in and enhances Soldiers cultural familiarization of the region.

