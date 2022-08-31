Soldiers Learn Arabic

Soldiers from the 35th Infantry Division and across Area Support Group - Jordan conduct an Arabic language class at Joint Training Center, Jordan, Aug. 31, 2022. The class allows Soldiers to learn the language and culture of the theater they are deployed in and enhances Soldiers cultural familiarization of the region.

