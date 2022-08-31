Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th EARS fuels 79th EFS over CENTCOM AOR

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, approaches the boom of a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 31, 2022. The mission of the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central), is to execute an integrated campaign alongside regional and coalition nations to deter and, if necessary, defeat regional aggressors and global competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 04:20
    Photo ID: 7399526
    VIRIN: 220831-F-FT779-2003
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th EARS fuels 79th EFS over CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    KC-10 Extender
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. AFCENT
    Prince Sultan Air Base

