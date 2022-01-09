Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ansbach welcomes first-ever host-nation apprentices

    GERMANY

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Mara Klijakovic-Gaspic, age 17 from Fürth, and Erik Heller, age 18 from Lichtenau, are two host-nation school graduates to undergo “Duale Ausbildung,” dual vocational training program at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach for the first time in known history. Over a duration of 36 months, USAG Ansbach will provide the trainees, called Auszubildende, or Azubis in German, on-the-job training three to four days per week, while the German Berufsschule, the vocational school, takes care of the theoretical academic lectures on one to two days a week and complements the in-company training.

