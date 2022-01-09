Mara Klijakovic-Gaspic, age 17 from Fürth, and Erik Heller, age 18 from Lichtenau, are two host-nation school graduates to undergo “Duale Ausbildung,” dual vocational training program at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach for the first time in known history. Over a duration of 36 months, USAG Ansbach will provide the trainees, called Auszubildende, or Azubis in German, on-the-job training three to four days per week, while the German Berufsschule, the vocational school, takes care of the theoretical academic lectures on one to two days a week and complements the in-company training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 04:03 Photo ID: 7399518 VIRIN: 220901-A-ER536-002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.05 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Ansbach welcomes first-ever host-nation apprentices, by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.