    JTF-SD hosts mentorship motorcycle ride, emphasizes safety

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    Back row from left: Aarron Himes, targeting analyst for the Joint Task Force-Space Defense; Gregory Huntsman, orbital analyst for the JTF-SD; U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Dustin Withey, flight chief for the JTF-SD; U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Derek Reimer, director of capabilities and resources integrations for the JTF-SD; Manan Bhatt, chief of intelligence integrations division for the JTF-SD; Front row from left: Jessica Rider, executive assistant of the intelligence directorate for the Joint Task Force-Space Defense; Stephanie Ouding, deputy director of intelligence for the JTF-SD; and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom James, commander of the JTF-SD pose for a group photo during the organization’s mentorship motorcycle ride at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 22, 2022. The mentorship event allowed riders with various levels of experience to gather and foster a supportive environment to boost unit moral and cohesion, while simultaneously increasing individuals’ motorcycle safety skills. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 14:02
    Photo ID: 7398694
    VIRIN: 220822-F-WR604-1001
    Resolution: 4769x3179
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-SD hosts mentorship motorcycle ride, emphasizes safety, by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    motorcycle safety
    JTF-SD

