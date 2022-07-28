Promoting Ph.D.s: Advancing National Defense, Doctoral Style

Dr. Bindu Nair, director of Basic Research for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, gives closing remarks at the 2022 DoD National NDSEG Fellows Conference. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Anderson)
