The DAISY Award Recipient

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Lt. Jose Vargas, Naval Hospital Bremerton Ambulatory Procedures Unit
    registered nurse, was recognized with 'The DAISY Award For Extraordinary
    Nurses' in deep appreciation for "the incredible meaningful difference he
    made in the lives of so many people."
    Vargas was nominated "as a deserving recipient for his clinical skill and
    especially his compassionate care which exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families and staff recognize as an outstanding role model. He
    consistently met all the criteria of compassion, professionalism, commitment, team player/mentor, exceptional care and advocacy.”
    Vargas is well-regarded amongst patients, having received approximately 40 positive comments from patients he provided care, from January through June, 2022. Patient feedback shared on his compassion, courtesy and concern for surgery patients, from bedside manner to discharge procedures.
    "This is such an honor. I couldn't care for our patients without the huge support from our hospital corpsmen who have a big influence on this," deflected Vargas. "We do everything as a team."
    According to the DAISY Foundation, The DAISY Award recognition honors the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers – from Nursing Student through Lifetime Achievement in Nursing, in memory of J. Patrick Barnes (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
