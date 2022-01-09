Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVCENT Religious Ministries Team Impacts 5th Fleet

    NAVCENT Religious Ministries Team Impacts 5th Fleet

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220901-N-ZA692-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 1, 2022) A graphic illustration representing the different religious ministries team engagements throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7397708
    VIRIN: 220901-N-ZA692-1001
    Resolution: 1500x1500
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Religious Ministries Team Impacts 5th Fleet, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVCENT Religious Ministries Team Impacts 5th Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT