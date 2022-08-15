386th ECES HVAC Airman fuels drive and determination

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Guillen, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician finds his drive and determination by keeping in touch with his family by video calling home at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 15, 2022. “I’ll FaceTime my wife while she's brushing her teeth, or my daughter will hold the phone while she’s doing my daughter’s hair or making her breakfast...I would say my daughter is what pushes me every day, to be honest. I want to give her everything that I didn’t have. I told myself whenever I had kids, I will do everything I can to give them everything. I know I’m making my wife and daughter proud.” (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 08.15.2022
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
Hometown: BROWNSVILLE, FL, US