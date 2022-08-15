Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ECES HVAC Airman fuels drive and determination

    386th ECES HVAC Airman fuels drive and determination

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Guillen, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician finds his drive and determination by keeping in touch with his family by video calling home at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 15, 2022. “I’ll FaceTime my wife while she's brushing her teeth, or my daughter will hold the phone while she’s doing my daughter’s hair or making her breakfast...I would say my daughter is what pushes me every day, to be honest. I want to give her everything that I didn’t have. I told myself whenever I had kids, I will do everything I can to give them everything. I know I’m making my wife and daughter proud.” (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 03:27
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Hometown: BROWNSVILLE, FL, US
    Family
    HVAC
    Ali Al Salem Air Base

