    Team Rota: MM2 Michelle Mayorca

    Team Rota: MM2 Michelle Mayorca

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    08.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 22, 2022) Machinist Mate 2nd Class Michella Mayorca, lead petty officer and lead dock master for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Port Operations Department, poses for a photo at NAVSTA Rota port, Aug. 22, 2022.

    Team Rota: MM2 Michelle Mayorca

    TAGS

    Port Operations
    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Team Rota

