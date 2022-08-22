NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 22, 2022) Machinist Mate 2nd Class Michella Mayorca, lead petty officer and lead dock master for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Port Operations Department, poses for a photo at NAVSTA Rota port, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by NAVSTA Rota Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 03:11
|Photo ID:
|7397564
|VIRIN:
|220822-N-NO293-1001
|Resolution:
|3202x2135
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Rota: MM2 Michelle Mayorca, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Rota: MM2 Michelle Mayorca
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT