    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An infographic displays information about U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, visiting Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16-20, 2022. During his visit, Jacobson toured the installation and visited with Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:17
    Photo ID: 7397231
    VIRIN: 220820-F-ZJ963-1001
    Resolution: 714x1379
    Size: 267.26 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    18th Wing

    Team Kadena

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

