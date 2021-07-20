Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS Firing at Fort Drum

    HIMARS Firing at Fort Drum

    NH, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Frost 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    New Hampshire's 197 Field Artillery Regiment fires rockets at Fort Drum in preparation for an upcoming deployment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:15
    Photo ID: 7396805
    VIRIN: 220720-Z-OM689-001
    Resolution: 3730x2429
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Firing at Fort Drum, by SFC Richard Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rocket
    HIMARS
    field artillery
    New Hampshire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT