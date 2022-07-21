Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pease Restarts Space-Available Flight Program

    Pease Restarts Space-Available Flight Program

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The newly renovated Pease Air Terminal supported the first KC-46 Space-Available flight out of the 157th Air Refueling Wing Aug. 22, 2022. The terminal mural was painted by the Airmen of the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron in preparation for the revamped program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:06
    Photo ID: 7396753
    VIRIN: 220720-Z-TW741-1002
    Resolution: 8168x3893
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pease Restarts Space-Available Flight Program, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pease Restarts Space-Available Flight Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space-A
    AMC
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Small Air Terminal
    Space-Available

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT