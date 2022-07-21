Pease Restarts Space-Available Flight Program

The newly renovated Pease Air Terminal supported the first KC-46 Space-Available flight out of the 157th Air Refueling Wing Aug. 22, 2022. The terminal mural was painted by the Airmen of the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron in preparation for the revamped program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

Date Taken: 07.21.2022 Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US