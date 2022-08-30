Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final class of Indian Navy students graduate from CNATTU North Island

    Final class of Indian Navy students graduate from CNATTU North Island

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ralph Mejia 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    (Aug. 30, 2022) SAN DIEGO -- Cmdr. Kent Davis (middle), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island commanding officer, poses with the last class of Indian Navy students to graduate from MH-60R Organizational Maintenance Level courses in late July. CNATTU North Island hosted these classes for the last two years. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Final class of Indian Navy students graduate from CNATTU North Island

