Final class of Indian Navy students graduate from CNATTU North Island

(Aug. 30, 2022) SAN DIEGO -- Cmdr. Kent Davis (middle), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island commanding officer, poses with the last class of Indian Navy students to graduate from MH-60R Organizational Maintenance Level courses in late July. CNATTU North Island hosted these classes for the last two years. (U.S. Navy photo)
