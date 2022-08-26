Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pipe Leakage Inspection and Repair Demonstration

    Pipe Leakage Inspection and Repair Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Teri Carnicelli 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: Steve Camilleri, Chris Massar and Matt Harbridge from Spee3D work on the fly to rewire the company’s external power cables for its WarpSPEE3D large format metal 3D printer in order to tap into the power supply aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) during the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 26. The metal 3D printer has been used by the Australian Army in the field, but this was the company’s first opportunity to test it against a marine environment aboard the SDTS. Even though the ship was ported, the high winds caused it to rock slightly, allowing the Spee3D crew to do a test print in at-sea-like conditions. The Spee3D team successfully printed five small bronze anchors to mark the occasion. (U.S. Navy photo by Teri Carnicelli/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:03
    Photo ID: 7396416
    VIRIN: 220826-N-YW400-0009
    Resolution: 1000x664
    Size: 190.06 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pipe Leakage Inspection and Repair Demonstration, by Teri Carnicelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT