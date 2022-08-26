Pipe Leakage Inspection and Repair Demonstration

From left: Steve Camilleri, Chris Massar and Matt Harbridge from Spee3D work on the fly to rewire the company’s external power cables for its WarpSPEE3D large format metal 3D printer in order to tap into the power supply aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) during the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 26. The metal 3D printer has been used by the Australian Army in the field, but this was the company’s first opportunity to test it against a marine environment aboard the SDTS. Even though the ship was ported, the high winds caused it to rock slightly, allowing the Spee3D crew to do a test print in at-sea-like conditions. The Spee3D team successfully printed five small bronze anchors to mark the occasion. (U.S. Navy photo by Teri Carnicelli/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

