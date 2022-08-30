Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyNavy Coaching begins at accession…or it should! Here’s how we get there…

    MyNavy Coaching begins at accession…or it should! Here's how we get there…

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Meredith 

    Navy Personnel Command

    Navy Personnel Command’s Talent Management Task Force visit with Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps leaders and Recruit Training Command leadership at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois Aug. 30. MyNavy Coaching is a Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP)-led initiative to build and sustain a peer-to-peer coaching culture within the Navy with the goal not to make everyone a coach but to make our Sailors more coach-like. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Marcus Meredith/Released)

    MyNavy Coaching begins at accession…or it should! Here's how we get there…

