Airmen assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils, and lubricants office, Missouri Air National Guard, perform a ‘wet wing’ defuel of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 16, 2022. This was the first time the 139th POL office conducted a ‘wet wing’ defuel which means the aircraft engines were running during the operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Scott Crane)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 14:40
|Photo ID:
|7394649
|VIRIN:
|220816-Z-F3888-0002
|Resolution:
|1200x900
|Size:
|397.94 KB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
This work, Fuels Airmen perform ‘wet-wing’ defuel for first time, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fuels Airmen perform ‘wet-wing’ defuel for first time
