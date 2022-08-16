Airmen assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils, and lubricants office, Missouri Air National Guard, perform a ‘wet wing’ defuel of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 16, 2022. This was the first time the 139th POL office conducted a ‘wet wing’ defuel which means the aircraft engines were running during the operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Scott Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:40 Photo ID: 7394649 VIRIN: 220816-Z-F3888-0002 Resolution: 1200x900 Size: 397.94 KB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuels Airmen perform ‘wet-wing’ defuel for first time, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.