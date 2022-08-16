Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuels Airmen perform ‘wet-wing’ defuel for first time

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils, and lubricants office, Missouri Air National Guard, perform a ‘wet wing’ defuel of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 16, 2022. This was the first time the 139th POL office conducted a ‘wet wing’ defuel which means the aircraft engines were running during the operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Scott Crane)

    This work, Fuels Airmen perform ‘wet-wing’ defuel for first time, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    defuel

