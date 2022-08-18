Coast Guard Sector San Juan’s Aids to Navigation Team completed a rebuild project of the Current Rock (in photo) and Steven Cay navigation lights in the U.S. Virgin Islands Aug. 22, 2022. These vital aids will provide awareness to maritime traffic of navigation hazards on the southwest entrance of Pillsbury Sound, from Christmas Cove and the east side of Pillsbury Sound near St. Johns, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 13:15
|Photo ID:
|7394341
|VIRIN:
|220818-G-G0107-2001
|Resolution:
|3696x2390
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team completes rebuild of Current Rock and Steven Cay navigation lights in the U.S. Virgin Islands, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
