Coast Guard Sector San Juan’s Aids to Navigation Team completed a rebuild project of the Current Rock (in photo) and Steven Cay navigation lights in the U.S. Virgin Islands Aug. 22, 2022. These vital aids will provide awareness to maritime traffic of navigation hazards on the southwest entrance of Pillsbury Sound, from Christmas Cove and the east side of Pillsbury Sound near St. Johns, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:15 Photo ID: 7394341 VIRIN: 220818-G-G0107-2001 Resolution: 3696x2390 Size: 1.72 MB Location: VI Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team completes rebuild of Current Rock and Steven Cay navigation lights in the U.S. Virgin Islands, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.