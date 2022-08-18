Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team completes rebuild of Current Rock and Steven Cay navigation lights in the U.S. Virgin Islands

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Sector San Juan’s Aids to Navigation Team completed a rebuild project of the Current Rock (in photo) and Steven Cay navigation lights in the U.S. Virgin Islands Aug. 22, 2022. These vital aids will provide awareness to maritime traffic of navigation hazards on the southwest entrance of Pillsbury Sound, from Christmas Cove and the east side of Pillsbury Sound near St. Johns, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

