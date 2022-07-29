Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jeffries relishes opportunity to lead Fort Polk religious flock

    Jeffries relishes opportunity to lead Fort Polk religious flock

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Garrison Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries at his Changing of the Stole ceremony, held at Fort Polk’s Main Post Chapel July 29.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 11:47
    Photo ID: 7394303
    VIRIN: 220729-A-NY219-898
    Resolution: 2100x1395
    Size: 267.73 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jeffries relishes opportunity to lead Fort Polk religious flock, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jeffries relishes opportunity to lead Fort Polk religious flock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC and Fort Polk
    new Garrison Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries
    introduction to Fort Polk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT