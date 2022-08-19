Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, met with Airmen at the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. While visiting the 33rd RQS, Jacobson learned firsthand about the importance of the squadron’s mission, which is to conduct rescue operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:16 Photo ID: 7393756 VIRIN: 220819-F-JK399-1102 Resolution: 5793x3589 Size: 1.39 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.