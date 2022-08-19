PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones

Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, met with Airmen at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. While visiting the 961st AACS, Jacobson emphasized the importance of their role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

