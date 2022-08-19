Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, met with Airmen at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. While visiting the 961st AACS, Jacobson emphasized the importance of their role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)
|08.19.2022
|08.30.2022 03:15
|7393755
|220819-F-JK399-1084
|6048x4024
|1.62 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
This work, PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
