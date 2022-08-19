PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones

Staff Sgt. Soloman Langston, 18th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, left, shows Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, right, 18th Wing commander, weapons at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. While visiting the 18th SFS, Jacobson learned firsthand about the new advances Kadena Airmen use to more efficiently defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

