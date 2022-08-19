Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones [Image 2 of 4]

    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Soloman Langston, 18th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, left, shows Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, right, 18th Wing commander, weapons at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. While visiting the 18th SFS, Jacobson learned firsthand about the new advances Kadena Airmen use to more efficiently defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:15
    Photo ID: 7393754
    VIRIN: 220819-F-JK399-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones
    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones
    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones
    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    18th Wing

    Team Kadena

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    18th Wing
    Team Kadena
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT