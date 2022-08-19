Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, met with first sergeants at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. The meeting gave Jacobson and first sergeants an opportunity to discuss new ways to increase the well-being of Airmen and families at Kadena serving in an overseas location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:15
|Photo ID:
|7393753
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-JK399-1020
|Resolution:
|5995x2826
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT