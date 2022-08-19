Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones [Image 1 of 4]

    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, met with first sergeants at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. The meeting gave Jacobson and first sergeants an opportunity to discuss new ways to increase the well-being of Airmen and families at Kadena serving in an overseas location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:15
    Photo ID: 7393753
    VIRIN: 220819-F-JK399-1020
    Resolution: 5995x2826
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones
    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones
    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones
    PACAF deputy commander recognizes Kadena innovation milestones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    18th Wing

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Team Kadena
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT