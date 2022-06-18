Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Quarantine Program Supported Safe Travel and Prevented Spread of COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Kwajalein Hospital registered nurse Scott Thompson, left, and former Kwajalein Hospital Chief Nurse Stephanie Gonzalez, second from left, perform temperature checks in June 2020 at Bucholz Army Airfield for the first group of quarantine residents to arrive on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. After running for more than two years, the quarantine program will end Aug. 30, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 00:05
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

