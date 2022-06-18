U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Quarantine Program Supported Safe Travel and Prevented Spread of COVID-19

Kwajalein Hospital registered nurse Scott Thompson, left, and former Kwajalein Hospital Chief Nurse Stephanie Gonzalez, second from left, perform temperature checks in June 2020 at Bucholz Army Airfield for the first group of quarantine residents to arrive on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. After running for more than two years, the quarantine program will end Aug. 30, 2022.

