CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball

Lt. Stephen Caezza, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security officer, speaks during the inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball at CFAS Aug. 26, 2022. The Master-at-Arms Ball is an annual ceremony held to celebrate the MA rate’s birthday and celebrate its heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

