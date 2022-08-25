Propeller Fouling Repair Demonstration

The ZipNut, manufactured by Houston, Texas-based FASTORQ, is used as part of a shackle to help lift a submersible robot and place it in the water to the stern of the Self Defense Test Ship as part of an Aug. 25 Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). The exercise demonstrated using various underwater technologies to help detangle a simulated fouled propeller. Crane operators attached the robot to the lowering strap using the shackle with the ZipNut. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)







Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

