FASTORQ’s ZipNut is used to help secure a shackle — a U-shaped link closed by a pin and bolt — more easily and without having to thread the components together and therefore save time during an exercise for the Repair Technology Exercise, REPTX, Aug. 25 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The shackle with FASTORQ’s single and double ZipNut technology is being used by NASA and the oil and gas industries, as well as businesses that perform underwater repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)







Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 19:02 Photo ID: 7393489 VIRIN: 220825-N-HH412-010 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.32 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Propeller Fouling Repair Demonstration, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.