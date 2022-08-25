Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Propeller Fouling Repair Demonstration

    Propeller Fouling Repair Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    FASTORQ's ZipNut is used to help secure a shackle — a U-shaped link closed by a pin and bolt — more easily and without having to thread the components together and therefore save time during an exercise for the Repair Technology Exercise, REPTX, Aug. 25 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The shackle with FASTORQ's single and double ZipNut technology is being used by NASA and the oil and gas industries, as well as businesses that perform underwater repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released) 



    Naval Sea Systems Command's (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

