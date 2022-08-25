Propeller Fouling Repair Demonstration

FASTORQ of Houston, Texas, demonstrated its proprietary ZipNut during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, Aug. 25 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). The ZipNut was part of a shackle, a U-shaped link closed by a pin and bolt that can be used to secure a chain or rope, among other things. During the exercise, the shackle affixed a submersible robot to a crane set to lower it into the water to the stern of the Self Defense Test Ship during a fouled propeller exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)







Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

