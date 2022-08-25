Augmented Reality Demonstration

Mark Kohlenberg with Dynovas wears Cisco Systems’ augmented reality (AR) headset to speak to someone in San Diego for help with fixing a generator loaned by the Seabees detachment stationed at Naval Base Ventura County during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 25. Dynovas was one of several companies at the exercise, held at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) using the loaned generator when it started to falter. Kohlenberg asked Cisco for the assist and was able to contact a subject matter expert (SME) using the company’s Webex Expert on Demand system, with AR headset and pocket-sized controller, allowing the SME to see the generator’s control panel through the headset and walk Kohlenberg through the repair process. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

