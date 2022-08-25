Superstructure Crack Repair Demonstration

Tara Scranton with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. uses an augmented reality headset to remotely operate the company’s Guardian DX Teleoperated Dexterous Robot for Defense, located behind, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 25. The Guardian DX is equipped with SurClean LLC’s laser ablation device that removes rust and corrosion from a surface by focusing light on a specific spot to penetrate the surface material, which releases the material bond while an exhaust system pulls the debris through the filtration system. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

