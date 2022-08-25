Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Damage Electrical Scenario

    Battle Damage Electrical Scenario

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: Edward Lan and Mark Kohlenberg with Poway, California-based Dynovas install a 3D-printed cover on the Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera cables aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) during the Aug. 25 Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The Dynovas team designed and created the cable cage on site in its Field Optimized Advanced Manufacturing Pod, a portable factory that produces metal, composite, ceramic and plastic components in the field with a lower power draw and modular configurations. The cover was a fiberglass-filled polypropylene composite that used off-the-shelf fasteners and epoxy for sealing. The cover took a full day to be printed and assembled. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 18:42
    Photo ID: 7393469
    VIRIN: 220825-N-HH412-004
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Damage Electrical Scenario, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT