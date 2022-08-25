Battle Damage Electrical Scenario

From left: Edward Lan and Mark Kohlenberg with Poway, California-based Dynovas install a 3D-printed cover on the Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera cables aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) during the Aug. 25 Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The Dynovas team designed and created the cable cage on site in its Field Optimized Advanced Manufacturing Pod, a portable factory that produces metal, composite, ceramic and plastic components in the field with a lower power draw and modular configurations. The cover was a fiberglass-filled polypropylene composite that used off-the-shelf fasteners and epoxy for sealing. The cover took a full day to be printed and assembled. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

